The Rockaway Beach Events Committee is inviting families to join them for one more summer event before the new school year starts.
On Saturday, Aug. 22, the committee is hosting an Island Luau Party starting at 7 p.m. on the Rockaway Beach Island, aka the Island of Rocca Tiki. The event will include a Polynesian menu to chose from and colorful nonalcoholic drinks for $10.
The event will also include a hula dance contest, lei relay, corn hole and a fishing race. Games are for all ages groups and prizes will be awarded to the winners. Attendees will also have the chance to get their photo taken riding the Big RoCoonHa Wave in the Surf the Wave Photo Booth.
All proceeds collected during this event go to continue the funding of events in Rockaway Beach. For additional information call Jamie at 417-231-7185.
