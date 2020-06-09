At a Taney County Commission meeting on June 8, county officials presented their thoughts on the drive-thru voting option that was implemented for the general municipal election on June 2.
Sheriff Jimmie Russell, who joined the meeting via phone conference, said that he visited several of the polling places across the county.
During his visits, Russell discovered traffic flow to be a major issue at a few of the locations, including the Life Christian Church polling place on F Highway in Branson.
“F Highway, we had some problems with the workers were stopping cars and backing them up,” said Russell. “They wasn’t giving them enough room into the parking lot there. So they were stopping cars and backing them up onto F Highway, which you know right there at the top of Blueberry Hill at that church, that was a horrible situation to be getting into with traffic stopped right there both direction.
“So I was able to get over there and get them repositioned and rerouting the traffic and getting that taken care of to where we wasn’t stopping traffic out on the road.”
Russell said he ran into a similar situation at the Branson Church of Christ polling place on 7th Street and realized that a lack of ballot boxes was also an issue.
“We had the same problem there with cars backing up throughout and all around the church and back down the public street, blocking an intersection, and it was just a terrible location to have it up there,” said Russell. “It’s a real small parking lot, and the one common thing that I saw through all of it was they only allowed for one car to come through at a time. They only had one box for accepting the ballots. I know we’ve got to have those boxes sitting in storage, because we had 20-some precincts before. But they only had one box there and no provisions for any more, so it was impossible to do two lanes going through to speed the process up.”
Over at the M. Graham Clark Airport polling location in Point Lookout, Russell said the voters there were very upset.
“They’d waited in line for an hour and a half and … whenever I got there, it was backed all the way back to Herrman Lumber and on the road,” he said. “I was able to go up there and get two lines going at least through the parking lot to get everybody into the parking lot and off of the main road so the business traffic could go back and forth.
“But still, again there was only one line to go through to put your ballots in. That had really slowed it down there.”
Western Taney County Commissioner Brandon Williams said he visited the airport polling place and complimented the election judges there who were placed in a non-ideal situation.
“I will say that the election workers, and again I was there early, they seemed to be doing a very good job of what they had to do. At the end of the day, I went by and just to kind of check on everything to see if anyone was still in line to vote,” said Williams. “Again, told them thanks. They had, had a rough day. I know that it was not ideal. I think, again, I do applaud them for doing their duty and helping with the election. I read an article, and I think were this to happen in the future, I’m assuming the clerk’s office would do things differently.
“So I’m just hoping that they will listen to the community and I believe they have. I don’t know what they will do in the future. I think it’s important to know that and take other things into consideration.”
After Williams spoke, Russell said he would also like to echo the commissioner on what he said about the airport election judges.
“They were doing a great job. There would be four or five cars there and their ballots ready to put in the box, it was just time consuming for them to get through there,” said Russell. “Whenever I put the two lines through the parking lot and I needed somebody to go out there and just alternate them back and forth, so people didn’t get upset over that. One of the judges volunteered and he went out there. The election judges were doing all they could with all they had to work with.”
Russell said that, from what he saw, the polling place at New Vision Baptist Church in Taneyville got along well during the election.
He said the thing that disappointed him the most about the whole drive-thru process was that there were people who didn’t get the chance to vote.
“There was so many people that was turning around and leaving and not getting to vote for either time reasons or even vehicle problems,” said Russell. “I seen several that had vehicles overheating that had to leave. That was the disappointing part of it.
“They didn’t get to exercise their right to cast a ballot.”
Toward the end of the meeting, Williams thanked Russell, who had asked to have the election placed on the agenda for discussion, for doing so.
“Sheriff, I appreciate you reaching out to us and your concern,” said Williams. “Hopefully in the future we can go back to a more traditional way of doing it and not having to do it.”
During an post-election interview with Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley, she shared that she does not plan to offer a drive-thru voting option for any future elections.
Neeley explained that, thanks to grant funding from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, the county will be able to hire a cleaning crew to sanitize the polling places and purchase sneeze guards to place between the voters and election judges.
A representative from the Taney County Clerk’s Office was not present at the June 8 commission meeting.
