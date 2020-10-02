A woman from Galena was struck and killed by a vehicle on Oct. 1, five miles north of Reeds Spring.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Rosina Robbins, 40, of Galena was walking in the southbound lane of U.S. 160, when she was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Charles Caldwell, 58, of Kirbyville.
Robbins was pronounced dead at the scene by Stone County Coroner John Cunnyngham and transported to the Stone County Coroner’s Office, the online crash report stated.
Troop D reported this incident as its 92 fatality investigation of 2020, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.