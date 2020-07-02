Additional public parking on Pacific Street got initial approval from the Branson Board of Aldermen.
“This is a project we’ve been working on for quite some time,” said Branson Finance Director Jamie Rouch. “Branson Housing Authority became a political subdivision in, I believe 1959, and we have continued to show support. We were approached in 2016, I believe, to give them some help. As you all know, they’re having to park on the streets, there is no parking. They went into debt for this property several years ago and were struggling to maintain that debt. HUD (Department of Housing and Urban Development) did come in and do an audit on that property and reached out to us as well to give them some assistance.
“Fast forward about four years, we have gone through the process…. What this contract would do, this would give us the right to take ownership of that property. We would then pay off the remainder of the debt, which we do have budgeted for. We anticipated this in this year’s budget.”
According to a city report, the city would pay the remaining debt, not to exceed $40,430.83. The two buildings, at 317 and 319 W. Pacific St., (across the street from the Taneyhills Community Library) would be demolished, and a 23-space parking lot would be put in their place.
A long-term, 30-year lease would then be entered into with the Housing Authority for $1 a year with additional provisions.
After the introduction of the bill, Alderman Bob Simmons shared how the city of Branson’s relationship with HUD is an obligation the city should uphold.
“Just part of the background is, when HUD was originally formed here, the city agreed to be part of it, and so there is an obligation here that the city has really not put a lot of effort into in the last few years,” said Simmons. “As the Housing Authority has gotten into some trouble and had some remodeling and things that they’ve had to do, the city has helped them some, but HUD is probably a little upset with us that we have not helped them a great deal more, and so there’s a little more to this than meets the eye that this is part of our obligation to assist that Housing Authority and this is just part of it to me.”
Following Simmons’ comments, Alderman Larry Milton said he should abstain from voting due to a lack of knowledge on the topic.
“Based on what Alderman Simmons has just said, I might be leaning to abstain,” said Milton. “I don’t have that history, I’m just looking at what’s in front of me and what’s in front of me is HUD’s asking the city for $138,000-plus to maintain the parking lot for basically (the) life of the loan. I know it says over $5,000, but when you get into resurfacing, we’ll be paying for that plus the street lights.
“I don’t know that I have enough background and history on this to be able to make an educated vote.”
Mayor Edd Akers then told Milton he could only vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ unless he has a conflict of interest.
“Mayor’s accurate, alderman,” said City Attorney Chris Lebeck. “This is just the first read of this agreement. We’ll have a second read at some point. More than happy probably, with Administrator Dobbin’s approval, to get you some of that history. It took me, as a new person of the city, significant amount of research to our stacks to look at the history of the Housing Authority and what brought it about and why it exists in the city, and I’m more than happy to share that information with you, too, alderman. But again, an abstention, just to be clear for the record, you abstain because you have a conflict of interest, that’s an abstention. Your proper procedural move would be to vote ‘no’ because you don’t have sufficient information.”
Milton, however, did not see it that way.
“Voting ‘no’ sounds to me like I’m not agreeing with moving forward on this, that I’m voting that I don’t want to move forward,” Milton said. “That’s not what I’m trying to say. I don’t feel like I can be for the project without that knowledge and history. So, if I vote ‘no’ it’s like, ‘Larry, why’d you vote ‘no’ because it made all this sense?’ So, take the legal opinion as you want it.”
The item passed with four votes. Milton did not cast a vote, and Akers said Milton’s abstention would be counted as a ‘no’ vote. Alderman Kevin McConnell was absent from the meeting.
July 14, according to City Clerk Lisa Westfall, is when this item should come back before the aldermen for a final read.
