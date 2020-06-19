A recommendation by city staff was made to permanently close Branson’s recycling center.
The recommendation was made at the Branson Board of Aldermen study session held Thursday, June 18.
According to a staff report presented by Director of Public Works Keith Francis, the recycle center cost approximately $239,153.66 in personnel and operation costs in 2019 with a revenue of $13,862.53.
Currently Branson residents pay taxes for the recycling center that is open to the Taney County government, Hollister schools, Stone County courthouse, Indian Point recreation area and any person/business regardless of where they reside, including outside the city and even state limits, according to the report. Due to COVID-19 the recycle center was temporarily closed “due to health and safety issues” and remains closed as of press time.
According to the report, city staff intended on recommending the permanent closure of the recycling center due to priority based budgeting and due to the availability of recycling as a private industry function.
However, the majority of the aldermen did not seem open to the idea and requested more information before the item is brought before the board for an official vote.
The issue has not been included as an agenda item for the next aldermen meeting June 23.
“Really our policy, to me, has been it’s kind of a two-fold policy,” said Alderman Bob Simmons. “We’ve been really encouraging this, trying to make it as convenient as possible and as many people as possible can do it, but at the same time it’s costing us more and more money to do it. So those things now come at odds with each other.
“I think there is a third solution,” Simmons added. “I think we could revamp the type of operation we have, what do we take, how do we take it, who do we take it from. I think there’s other alternatives we probably should look at. The benefits here are largely intangible, but we have a tremendous group of people here in the city of Branson, individuals, that love recycling.”
Other ideas to keep the recycle center open were discussed.
According to City Administrator Stan Dobbins, more options will be explored before it is brought before the board again.
“I think we could get those questions answered for you and presented to you probably some time in July for your approval,” said Dobbins. “I will say, I think there are other options that we should be exploring before we bring it to you, so we will.”
No official vote was taken. This was merely a discussion that took place at the study session.
Visit bransonmo.gov for the full report.
