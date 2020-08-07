A development on Fall Creek Road that is planned to be a mixture of affordable housing and other housing types, has made a move during their zoning process that has some aldermen concerned.
“Typically after annexation we go through a zoning process with the Planning Commission and then to you all,” said Planning and Development Director Joel Hornickel. “However, there is an opportunity in the Branson Municipal Code Section 94-34 that the applicant does have the ability to request an annexation plan of intent. In this case, they’ve decided to take that route because they work so diligently with the county to get a certain zoning designation back in 2006 and then in 2009. So, as a result they have provided the annexation plan of intent for you all to consider.”
According to Hornickel and City Attorney Chris Lebeck, this move for an Annexation Plan of Intent by the developers was done legally, even though it’s not a common move seen by the city of Branson.
“There is no legal requirement that zoning has to go through the Planning Commission,” said Lebeck. “With that being said, we still respect the Planning Commission.”
This step by the developers, Branson Affordable Housing Partners, LLC led by Dan and Mark Ruda, seemed to baffle the Branson aldermen and some even believed that it may have been done strategically.
“Joel, on appearances, just appearances, it looks like somebody’s trying to skin the cat to avoid planning & zoning,” said Alderman Bill Skains. “So, on the record, could we just sort of address that because this hasn’t exactly been a production that has been truthful from one end to the other. It looks like somebody dropped a bomb on it.”
The aldermen were also not pleased with the Annexation Plan of Intent due to the fact that it by-passes approval from the Planning Commission and takes away promised opportunity to the adjacent homeowners to have further insight and verbal say on the project.
“I understand legally, I just think what we told all these people when they were in here unhappy with us that this isn’t their day to discuss this ... we said that when you’re going to have input is when we take this through planning & zoning,” said Alderman Larry Milton. “We told them that they would have their day to have these discussions and bring up their issues ... we have to respect the citizens that when we go through the zoning process, they get their say.”
This development has found itself in the limelight several times due to different topics according to the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives. That includes: Discontent from adjacent homeowners, violations addressed by Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for tree removal beyond what their permits allowed, a twice-delayed annexation timeline and recently requested financial help from the city that could total approximately $800,000, according to city staff.
According to city documents, the area is approximately 55 acres, and the lot to be used for affordable housing (lot 2) is approximately 4.69 acres.
City staff discussed how a meeting could be planned with the adjacent homeowners and how they can come to the second reading (tentatively Aug. 11) so they will remain involved with the continuous process of the development.
“We come out looking like a snake in the grass if we try doing this, guys” said Skains. “I mean, I’m all for giving this first reading, approving it and bringing these people back in to have discussion. But, if we don’t involve them, we would be lying to these people, and that’s not right by any circumstance. I don’t care, we promised them they’d be part of the process, and we need to honor that.”
The zoning passed it’s first reading with four yes votes and one no vote by Alderman Larry Milton. This item will come before the aldermen for its final read, tentatively on August 11.
Alderman Kevin McConnell was absent from the July 28 meeting, which would have been his last meeting as an alderman before his resignation went into effect on Aug. 7. Visit bransonmo.gov.
