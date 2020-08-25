Silver Dollar City is welcoming more than 70 different groups and performers this fall for its annual Southern Gospel Picnic, which runs Aug. 27 to Sept. 7.
For a total of 12 days and nights, guests of the 1880’s theme park will have the chance to enjoy all the rides and demonstrations SDC has to offer, while the sounds of American southern gospel music fill the air. During the day, guests will find music-filled outdoor stages for the Southern Gospel Picnic. Daily performances will range from local favorites to nationally touring groups and will take place at a variety of locations and times throughout the park
In the evening, Southern Gospel Nights take over down in Silver Dollar City’s 4,000-seat Echo Hollow Amphitheater. At Echo Hollow, guests will be treated to performances by some of their favorite artists. All Southern Gospel Nights concerts begin at 6 p.m., with seating beginning at 4 p.m.
