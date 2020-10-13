Two people were injured on Oct. 10 following a small plane crash in Stone County.
In a press release, the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District reported at approximately 1:32 p.m., Kimberling Airways reported a small aircraft on fire near Kimberling City and Joe Bald behind Sleepy Hollow Resort.
Two passengers on the plane suffered minor burns and were treated by Mercy EMS, who also requested a Lifeline helicopter at Kimberling Airways, the release stated.
As of press time, no additional information on the crash had been released.
