On Saturday, Oct. 17, the Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 is hosting a Car and Motorcycle Show fundraiser in Stone County.
The show will also feature a number of vendor booths and a pulled pork lunch fundraiser. The money raised from the fundraiser is being put toward a building fund for a new elks lodge, after the Kimberling City lodge burned down earlier this year. The event is being held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. where the Kimberling City Elks Lodge used to sit before the fire.
Elks Lodge 2505 Chairman of the Board Wendy Youngblood said hosting the car and motorcycle show is an event they’ve wanted to bring back for a while.
“We have a gentleman that’s in our lodge and he’s been asking us to do a car show for a long time. They used to have a car show at the lodge, and they hadn’t done it for years. I said, ‘Lets just do it.’ So this time we just tried to make it simple. Then after the building burnt, we thought let’s definitely make it simple,” said Youngblood. “We do have prizes that have been donated that will be given away to the winners of the car and motorcycle show.”
Youngblood added that any make, model and year of vehicle is welcome to participate. The admission fee to enter the car and motorcycle show is by donation only.
“We’re just going to have a little thing out there for donations. We’ll just leave that up to people,” Youngblood said. “If they’re not in a financial spot to leave anything, not a problem. They can come and enjoy themselves. If they do want to leave us something, we’d appreciate that, too.”
As part of the fundraiser, the Elks will additionally be offering vendor booths for $25 per booth. Youngblood said that, based on some of the vendors who have already signed up, they’ll have vendors with something for everyone.
“We’ve got vendors anywhere from people that are financial advisors to people with health insurance, even someone to help with open enrollment for Medicare; we’ll have an expert there that day. We’ve got people with hair products, paparazzi jewelry and with Young Living essential oils,” said Youngblood. “Project graduation from Reeds Spring will be doing a booth there trying to raise some money for them. Pregnancy Lifeline will have a booth there and doing something for their organization. (Stone County) Citizen’s (in Action), I believe they’ll be coming with a booth. There will also be two or three booths that make jewelry and sell jewelry and crafts.”
Youngblood added that they’re also offering free booth spaces to any nonprofits that would like to participate.
“The Elks are so into helping people, and we always have where we do fundraisers for our area nonprofits in the area. Since we’ve kind of been closed down and not been able to do that, this is just a small way of us being able to give back to them,” said Youngblood. “I know it’s only $25, but hopefully they can take that booth and maybe get some support from it since they’ve not been able to get a lot a stuff either due to COVID.”
For the pulled pork sandwich fundraiser, Youngblood explained that they’re taking all the COVID safety precautions they can to help keep people safe.
“Everything will be sanitary and pre-wrapped or pre-packaged. We’ll make sure everything is up to standard as far as that,” Youngblood said. “If anybody worries about COVID and things like that, we’re going to make sure we’re following all the health department guidelines on that.”
On top of the car and motorcycle show, there are two other events taking place in Stone County this weekend. At 9 a.m. on Oct. 17, the Rotary of Table Rock Lake is hosting a 5K Fun Walk and Run. starting at the Kimberling City Elks Lodge. Visit ozarkracingsystems.com. Also this weekend, the Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake are hosting their Craft Extravaganza under the tents at Harter House in Kimberling City. The event will go from Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. to Sunday, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. Visit nftrl.org.
“We just want to get a bunch of people out. We just want to have a fun afternoon. There’s a lot of activities happening in Kimberling City that day,” said Youngblood. “So we just want everybody to get out and visit with everybody and just have a great day and be able to get back together and see some of the people we haven’t seen because of the COVID and with the lodge being burnt.”
Those interested in purchasing a vendor booth for Saturday’s Elks Lodge fundraiser can call Youngblood at 417-239-5893. There is no pre-registration for the car and motorcycle show. Anyone who would like to enter the show is asked to just show up at the fundraiser on Saturday morning to enter.
The Kimberling City Elks Lodge is located at 37 Beach Blvd. in Kimberling City. Visit elks.org.
