The Table Rock Lake Oversight Committee is set to formally present a new Shoreline Management Plan.
The TRLOC will be conducting their fourth meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. till 12 p.m. via teleconference.
The conference line will be open at 7:30 a.m. for members of the public who wish to listen to the committee meeting.
According to a release provided by the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, call (toll free) 877-226-8216 or 409-207-6983 and when asked, use access code 3506113. Once dialed into the operator, each caller will be asked for their name, then be put on hold till the meeting begins at 8 a.m.
All reference materials that will be used during the duration of the meeting will be posted to the Table Rock Lake Oversight Committee website before the meeting begins. Visit https://go.usa.gov/xGKbg to view the material.
According to a spokesperson with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Table Rock Project Office, the new plan was signed into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The TRLOC has previously held three public meetings to go through the process of gathering public comment and discussing revisions to the Table Rock Lake Master Plan and Shoreline Management Plan.
- Meeting No.1 was held December 12, 2019 at the Dewey Short Visitor Center
- Meeting No.2 was held March 5 at the Dewey Short Visitor Center
- Meeting 3 was held July 16 via teleconference
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website, the TRLOC is only advisory in nature. Their role is to provide information and recommendations to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District Engineer on any possible revisions that could be made to the Table Rock Lake Master Plan and Shoreline Management Plan.
The TRLOC may also, at the discretion of the District Engineer, review any permit to be issued under the provisions of the existing master plan and shoreline management plan until any approved revisions are finalized and become part of the formal governing documents.
Visit swl.usace.army.mil
