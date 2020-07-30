College of the Ozarks announced Thursday that it will suspend all sports for fall 2020, including for both the college and the School of the Ozarks, due to concerns over COVID-19.
“The College’s goal is to remain in session throughout the fall semester,” said President Jerry C. Davis. in a press release. “Therefore, we have to minimize risk to campus. Because of the residential nature of our campus, we cannot participate in activities that put our students at risk.”
The college will look to resume athletic competitions as soon as it is safe to do so.
“We understand the disappointment this may cause student athletes,” Davis said. “This is for their protection and that of the whole campus community. We look forward to resuming athletics as soon as possible.”
Classes at College of the Ozarks are scheduled to begin Aug. 25.
