A woman from Forsyth was killed in an ATV crash on Sept. 25, a half mile southeast of Taneyville.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Victoria Rogers, 29, of Forsyth was traveling south on Dickens Circle when the 2019 Honda Rubicon she was operating overturned. As the ATV overturned, Rogers was ejected from the vehicle.
Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene by Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen. She was transported to Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth, the online crash report stated.
Rogers was not wearing a helmet. Troop D of the highway patrol reported this incident as its 89th fatality crash for 2020, according to the crash report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.