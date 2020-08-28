Hollister R-V Public Schools have implemented a new way to boost teacher morale during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district is allowing teachers to wear scrubs and jeans every day throughout the 2020-2021 school year.
“When we have been planning for COVID-19, we are always on the lookout for things that we see or that people think of, that can help benefit our teachers or our students,” said Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning Sandy Leech.
“I actually saw this idea in an administrator group that I’m a part of, and it looked like such a great idea we wanted to do it for our staff. So, I presented it to our superintendent who also thought it was a great idea, and it was one of those things that we didn’t expect to garner as much attention as it did but it was received very, very positively by our teachers, our community and our staff members.”
Throughout this year, COVID-19 has caused a lot of unknowns and new cleaning measures for everyone. Therefore, warranting a new positive change.
“COVID-19 was involved in that because one of the things that we know our teachers are doing is they are sanitizing their rooms a whole lot more often,” said Leech. “They are washing their clothing in higher temperatures and more frequently, they’re doing extra cleaning in their classrooms, and they’re working just so very hard to keep our kids healthy and safe. This is one way we can give back to them, boost morale. It’s a small gesture of appreciation that we can give our teachers.
“Teachers are the No. 1 factor in student success. They are the ones that make a difference in all of our student’s lives. So, if we can do something extra to help take care of them and let them know that they are appreciated, we want to do that.”
The Hollister School District is excited to show their teachers how much they appreciate them by giving them a chance to add some positivity to the start of their year.
“I think our teachers know that we want to do everything we can to help support them, and this is one of those things that is just that extra little measure,” said Leech.
“It’s something we’ve never done before, (but) everything we’re doing this year is not something that we typically do. So, if everything else is changing, why not change one thing to be in favor of our teacher morale and help them get off on a positive start to the year and let them know that we’re caring about them and want them to feel that love.”
The announcement has also generated a lot of recognition on Facebook.
“At this point (the district’s Facebook post) has 144,231 views, which is the highest number of views we’ve ever gotten on a Facebook post to my knowledge,” said Leech. “People are noticing it and we really didn’t expect that response but we’re really glad that people are seeing that our teachers are so important because that’s really what this is about. It’s recognizing that our teachers do a really great job and they work very hard and this is just our way to give back to them.”
