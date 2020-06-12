The Western Taney County Fire Protection District now has some additional funding for equipment and station updates thanks to voters.
On June 2, voters approved a proposition that authorized the Western Taney County Fire Protection District Board of Directors to levy an additional property tax of nine cents per $100 assessed valuation for the betterment and continued services for the community. The proposition was approved by a vote of 1,090 to 677.
Chief Chris Berndt said they’ve only seen a total tax increase of 15 cents, since the fire district was created nearly four decades ago.
“Most all new fire districts in the state of Missouri, when they start, they start at 30 cents per $100 assessed value of your real and personal property. So we were formed November of ‘81, with the fire district going into effect the following January in ‘82 at a value of 30 cents,” said Berndt. “Then in 1990 the fire district then asked the voters for nine more cents to put it at 39 (cents) in the April election, and it passed and we’ve been operating on that ever since.
“In fact, our levy has been rolled back to 36 cents due to the Hancock Amendment.”
Berndt explained that the need for the increase in funds now is a direct result of the fire district’s continued growth over the years.
“In 1990, we had six fire stations and now we have 12. We cover 200 square miles on the western third of the county, not including the College of the Ozarks or the city limits of Branson, but everything else in the western portion of the county, we cover,” said Berndt. “We don’t even have two big trucks per station. We have 12 fire stations and 21 big trucks. That’s obviously an engine at every fire station, but then we have tankers, we have two rescue trucks and we have a ladder truck.
“So we have a total of 21 large trucks. We have to replace one large truck a year, so that the oldest truck won’t be older than 21 years.”
Berndt added that, on top of firetruck needs, they also have building needs.
“We need to remodel buildings, we need to rebuild buildings. Like our Fire Station No. 12, we had to relocate it, because it was in a bad spot. It did not provide good coverage for people. So that is an enormous amount of money that goes out that we just cannot keep up with,” said Berndt. “So we can do one or the other. We can do a building and work on a building project or we could do a fire truck.
“But we can’t do both.”
Berndt added that the reason they could only do one or the other is due to the rising costs of firetrucks over the years.
“A regular firetruck, and this isn’t being really elaborate, is right at a half a million dollars. Maybe actually a little over,” he said. “It is a lot of money.”
When Berndt brought the idea for a tax increase to his board of directors at the end of last year, he explained that he wouldn’t have done it had he known what was waiting around the corner in 2020.
“This decision was made before corona, before riots and any of this happened. The economy was going well when we made this decision. So we would have never placed this on the ballot knowing what’s going on right now,” said Berndt. “So that it passed, and even passed well, was a real encouragement for us from the people and the confidence that they have in us. It is very honoring to see, in these kind of economic times, to see this kind of support from our public.”
Based on current figures, Berndt said the property tax increase of nine cents will generate between $400,000 to $450,000 a year for the fire district.
“That amount of money we can put toward the remodeling, an addition or even a new building of fire stations. That’s primarily what our hope is that we’re going to use that money for,” said Berndt. “Like I said before, we could do a firetruck or the building. So we hope we continue getting one firetruck a year and then we can do some building projects on top of it, also. That’s what our hope is.”
Berndt said he’s unsure what their fire district’s first project will be, but he’ll have a better idea following his next board of directors meeting. He added that he does know that longterm plans include the construction of a new headquarters.
“We have horribly outgrown our headquarters and maintenance facility. We have worked with the (College of the Ozarks) and we got an additional three acres of land next to our current station behind Herrman Lumber,” said Berndt. “The stations on Blue Sky Lane and across the street is some vacant land that the college is leasing us in a longterm lease.
“Our hope is eventually we’ll move our headquarters, training and maintenance to that area.”
