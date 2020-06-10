Taney County has its 14th confirmed case of COVID-19.
According to the Taney County Health Department, the newest case is not associated with any known previous case, so it is considered community spread.
In a press release, the health department said all known close contacts will be notified and be placed under quarantine.
Prior to being diagnosed, this individual visited the following businesses:
Friday, June 5
–Carpet Plus in Hollister 4:00 pm- 4:15 pm (unmasked)
Saturday, June 6
–Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama Dinner and Show 6:00 pm- 10:30 pm (unmasked)
–Shepherd of the Hills Shop called Spoon Attics 5-10 minutes
–Rode the tram between 8:00 and 8:30 pm and again around 10:30 pm
–Andy’s Frozen Custard walk up window between 11:15-11:30 pm (unmasked)
Sunday, June 7
–Home Depot 2:45- 3:00 pm (unmasked)
–Target 3:00-3:15 pm (masked)
–Subway at Walmart on Branson Hills Parkway 3:30- 4:15 (masked)
Monday June 8
–Lakeland Pharmacy on Branson Hills Parkway 2:00-2:15 pm (masked)
According to a health department press release, individuals who visited these locations on these dates should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop. If symptoms develop, contact your healthcare provider.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
–Fever or chills
–Cough
–Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
–Fatigue
–Muscle or body aches
–Headache
–New loss of taste or smell
–Sore throat
–Congestion or runny nose
–Nausea or vomiting
–Diarrhea
The Taney County Health Department stressed the importance of interacting with the environment carefully and safely. If someone is, or thinks, they may be sick, they should stay home. Wearing a mask and socially distancing is highly encouraged to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to the Taney County Health Department's website, before this newest case, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in Taney County. Among the previous 13 cases, 11 had recovered and 2 had died.
For information, contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, or visit taneycohealth.org.
