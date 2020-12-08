Folks are invited to come out and be a part of some Christmas cheer this Sunday, Dec. 13 during the Forsyth Christmas Parade.
The parade begins at 2 p.m. and launches from the Forsyth High School. The parade will travel from the school down Coy Boulevard and onto U.S. 160. From the highway the parade will then travel onto Main Street and end at the Presbyterian Church.
Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant Carol Campbell shared who spectators can expect to see in this year’s parade.
“The Forsyth band will be leading it, which we’re very thankful for that, because for a while they thought that might not be a good idea,” said Campbell. “The grand marshal of the parade this year is going to be Jeff Mingus, and he is the superintendent of Forsyth (School District), and we’re very pleased with that.”
Due to the pandemic, Campbell added that they don’t have any of the traditional floats in the parade this year, but they will have several decorated vehicles.
“I think the car club here in Forsyth, which is headed by Danny Wyatt, I think several of those cars are going to be in the parade. Then we’re having some tractors in the parade,” Campbell said. “The mayor will be in the parade and a couple of fire trucks, both from Forsyth, and the fire truck from Cedarcreek is coming over to be in the parade. So somewhere or another there will be a Santa Claus. Everyone is going to have to look for him.”
As the number of parade participants is expected to be slightly down than in past years, Campbell said they are inviting anyone and everyone who would like to be featured in the parade to join them.
“We didn’t want this to be the shortest parade in Forsyth history, so anyone, if they want to decorate their vehicle up or golf cart or whatever they want to do. As long as we know and anticipate that they’re coming, so we can get them in the line-up,” said Campbell. “Basically the public is welcome to be in it.”
To be in the parade line-up this year, the chamber is once again asking for donations of pillows and covers from participants.
“At the chamber office we are taking pillow and cover donations, because again that was a survey that we took at some of the schools with several of the kids returning their questionnaires saying that’s what they would most like, would be a new pillow or a new blanket,” said Campbell. “So we are doing that again.”
Pillow and blanket donations can be dropped off at the Forsyth chamber offices on Main Street before the day of the parade or before the parade starts on Sunday. Those participating in the parade will need to be at the Forsyth High School starting at 12:30 p.m.
“Just come out and show your support, because that’s what this is all about,” Campbell said. “We first thought we were going to cancel it and we talked it over and the more we thought about it, the more we just knew (we couldn’t). It’s always been a tradition and we just didn’t want to get away from that tradition, whether it was the shortest parade Forsyth has ever had or not, we still wanted to have it and give people the opportunity to get out and enjoy.”
For additional information or to register to be in this year’s parade, email info@forsythmissouri.org or call Campbell at 417-546-2741 or 417-339-1834.
