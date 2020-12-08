On Monday, Dec. 7, Western Taney County Firefighters found themselves battling a kitchen fire in Merriam Woods in the afternoon and a structure fire in Hollister that night.
Fire Chief Chris Berndt reported at 12:21 p.m. crews were dispatched to a kitchen fire at a residence on Mountain Drive in Merriam Woods.
“When we were dispatched, Merriam Woods Police got there right away and he said there was fire in the kitchen. He took a little video of it and he decided, ‘You know, I can maybe do something about this’ and he did,” said Berndt. “He used a garden hose and from the doorway and safe distance was able to knock quite a bit of the fire down pretty quickly.”
Berndt added the occupants of the residence were able to escape from the fire without any issues or injuries.
“Our crews were able to quickly finish up in there. The little bit of remaining fire and check for extensions behind the cabinets and the attic space,” Berndt said. “In the one wall there was actually from the exhaust from the stove was it set that wall on fire where it goes outside. Those were really the areas of our greatest concern. Then of course we ventilated and got all the smoke out.”
As for the cause of the fire, Berndt said they’re still not totally clear on what led to the fire.
“They were cooking and they thought they had the stove off, so we don’t know for sure if did they have the stove turned off or not or if there was something wrong with the stove,” said Berndt. “We’re not real clear on that on the cause, but it definitely started on the stovetop.”
The residence was in a non-hydranted area and tanker trucks stood by, however they were not used. All units cleared the scene at 1:18 p.m. and turned the scene back over to the owners.
At 9:30 p.m. the same day, Berndt said his crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Scenic Drive in Hollister, near Table Rock Lake.
“Crews arrived from our new station No. 12 and when they arrived there was fire through the roof and the front part of the house. The house was well involved. It was an older home and very full of contents. It was somewhat of a difficult fire fight. There were several of our stations there, in fact we added station five and six that normal wouldn’t have been there. We had, I think, six of our stations there.”
As the home was in a non-hydranted area, units were forced to transport water to the scene.
“We traveled out to Table Rock and drafted water probably half a mile. That’s not bad. That’s pretty darn good, but it just takes lots of resources to make that happen. The fire was extinguished. At one point it was threatening the neighbor’s house. Sparks were flying over to the neighbor’s house, but we were able to control that.”
Berndt added that there were also no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still yet to be determined.
“One elderly person lived there. She made it out. Actually it was her daughter had come by and noticed the house on fire and got her out. The lady living there did not even know anything was going on,” said Berndt. “They used only space heaters to heat with and one particular space heater, we can’t rule that out as it may have set the curtains on fire. It started from there.”
While a good chunk of the house is still standing, Berndt confirmed that the home has been deemed a total loss.
“On both of these calls it went well that there were no injuries and everybody made it out. Particularly the second one could have really gone very different and been a lot more tragic.”
During this time of year, Berndt said, heating related fires are more frequent, which is why there are a couple of things he wants residents to remember as it begins to get colder this winter.
“It is important to properly maintain any type of heat you have. If it’s a wood stove, a furnace or whatever it is, make sure it is properly maintained. If you do use space heaters, make sure it is clear all the way around whatever (distance) is recommended on your space heater,” said Berndt. “Then your last chance to get out basically is you got to know a way out and you’ve got to have a working smoke alarm. Your smoke alarm converts the smoke into a sound, which is better recognizable by people, particularly if they’re asleep. The smell of smoke doesn’t wake you up, sound does. That’s why it’s so important to have a working smoke alarm, in your bedrooms and outside your bedrooms. You do not want one in your kitchen or bathroom, because it can not tell the difference in steam.”
White River Electric Cooperative responded to the scene and shut off the power to the house. The Western Support Team and the Taney County ambulance provide rehab for the firefighters.
Videos of the kitchen fire, taken by the Merriam Woods Police Office, and the structure fire can be found on the Wester Taney County Fire Protection District Facebook page.
