A man from Forsyth was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sept. 30, a half mile east of Merriam Woods.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Dillan Weiss, 30, of Forsyth was traveling west on U.S. 160, when his 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle overturned and slid into the path of an eastbound 2018 Honda Accord being driven by Sherrie Chinnery, 72, of Taneyville.
Weiss was pronounced dead at the scene by Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen and transported to Cremations of the Ozarks. Weiss was wearing a helmet, according to the online crash report.
Troop D reported this incident as its 90th fatality crash for 2020.
