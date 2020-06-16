Christian Action Ministries pantries are open to the public in both Forsyth and Branson.
Monday, June 15 was the reopening day for CAM’s Branson location, while the Forsyth location reopened Tuesday.
According to a statement from CAM, to receive assistance from CAM, visitors need to be aware of the flowing requirements:
–There will be a limited number of patrons allowed inside at any given time
–Only one person per household will be allowed inside – no children or animals will be allowed
–Face coverings are required
–Everyone will need proof of identification and Taney County residency, as well as Social Security cards for each claimed dependent
–Restrooms will be closed to the public
–CAM will re-evaluate the situation as needed to make any necessary adjustments to this interim plan.
Social distancing measures will be observed at CAM to ensure the safety of all guests and workers.
“We will be limiting the total number of people allowed in the buildings at any one time, and only one person per household will be admitted,” said CAM’s Director of Operations Betty McKenzie in the release. “That will mean no children will be permitted in at this time. Also, everyone entering CAM will be required to have a suitable face covering.”
According to the release, CAM is also modifying its hours of operation at their Branson location.
Branson’s CAM location will operate 2-6 p.m. on Mondays and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Hours will not be changed for Tuesday through Thursday assistance, the pantry will continue to operate 12-3 p.m.
Forsyth’s CAM location will continue to operate 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
“We understand the difficulties being experienced during this pandemic,” said CAM Board Chairman Jim Lawson in the release.
“So we are making some changes to help people receive the assistance they need, while doing all we can to assure the health and safety of our clients and our volunteers and staff.
“One way we are doing this is by opening later in the day on Mondays, and early Friday mornings to give people the convenience of another time to visit CAM.”
According to the release, CAM regrets any inconveniences and requests the patience of all involved. Visit christianactionministries.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.