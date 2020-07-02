In the last 24 hours, Stone County has reported six more cases of COVID-19, and a summer camp has voluntarily shut down due to an outbreak.
According to the Stone County Health Department, six news cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, June 30, bringing the total count to 20. Among those, two were exposed to known COVID-19 cases out of state, and the other four are from community spread.
The travel itinerary of the new cases includes:
Silver Dollar City
June 17th 7:00-1:00- Masked
June 25th All Day- Masked
June 26th All Day- Masked
Shanghai Express
June 26th 6:00 Drive Thru- Not Masked
Funky Twig
June 29th- Late Afternoon- Not Masked
Kimberling City Animal Hospital
June 23rd- Afternoon- Masked
June 24th- Afternoon-Masked
On Thursday, the Stone County Health Department reported they are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Kanakuk K-2 camp in Lampe.
According to a health department press release, the cases appear to be limited to only this camp and have not spread to the other five Kanakuk camps.
“Kanakuk is working with SCHD and made the decision to shut down the K-2 camp for this term after being alerted to the suspected outbreak,” the press release states. “SCHD will be working closely with Kanakuk Kamps to identify exposed individuals and quarantine those individuals, as necessary. More information will be released as it becomes available.”
Also on Thursday, Silver Dollar City issued the following statement:
“Silver Dollar City has been informed of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 since opening on June 13. Our thoughts are with them and their families during this difficult time.
“We are working closely with the health departments to follow all required and recommended protocols.
“Our safety team has completed contact tracing and determined additional employees were in direct contact with the COVID-19 positive employees. Those employees who have been in direct contact are quarantined from work as established by CDC guidelines and are encouraged to be tested for COVID-19.”
In its press release, the Stone County Health Department said it is encouraging “all residents to take appropriate precautions such as good hand hygiene and social distancing. CDC is also recommending cloth face coverings or masks as an additional, voluntary public health measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (N95 respirators should continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders). The cloth face coverings or masks should be worn in areas of significant community-based transmission (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).”
For more information, call the Stone County Health Department at 417-357-6134, follow them on Facebook or visit stonecountyhealthdepartment.com.
