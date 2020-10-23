Ghouls, ghosts and goblins may be in short supply this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but a local company is doing what they can to give all the horrors of Halloween a safe place to visit this year.
All About Me/U-Haul is hosting their inaugural ‘Truck or Treat’ at Mid-Town Plaza in Hollister, at 2460 South Business 65, on Oct. 31 from 5 till 8 p.m.
“This is actually an idea that I had been talking to my Grandma (Mid-Town Plaza land owner Joyce Johnston) about for a while because it was really upsetting that some kids aren’t going to go out, some kids aren’t going to experience the traditional Halloween,” said granddaughter and Assistant Manager at All About Me Cameryn Gray. “You know, we spend so much money on costumes and candies and decorations, and we didn’t want all that to go to waste just because of COVID-19. So, we’re offering a family friendly and safe environment for kids to do their trick-or-treating and Halloween.”
At Mid-Town Plaza, kids are welcome to visit multiple stations for fun, treats and show off their costumes for a Halloween fright.
“We’re going to have a lot of spooky trucks decorated (hence the name “Truck or Treat), however, we’re also going to have a couple games here on the side for those who are still walking through or going through their candy,” said Gray. “So we’re going to have a couple things like corn hole sets for the kids to play, we’re going to have Poke-A-Pumpkin and we’re just going to have each station bring a little bit of something different to the party. I know somebody is passing out goodie bags instead of candy and then of course we’re all going to be in costume.”
COVID-19 safety precautions will be used by All About Me and U-Haul staff to ensure everyone experiences a creepy-crawly, yet safe, Halloween night.
“Right now, of course with COVID-19, safety is going to be the top priority,” said Gray. “We want to make sure everybody knows that we will be doing social distancing. We recommend, because in the city of Hollister it’s only a recommendation, that you wear a mask, if comfortable.
“We’re going to have Halloween candy shoots, where we’re going to be shooting candy into the Halloween baskets, that is exactly six feet, to keep the social distance when passing out candy. All the candy passer-outs are also going to wear gloves and we’re going to offer some COVID friendly, safe refreshments also.”
For all those who wish to attend, the release asks all to watch out for little ones and enter safely at 2460 South Business 65 and exit on Walnut Street.
“We are a family-owned business, and we truly are doing this for the safety of the children during Halloween because a lot of people have expressed that because of certain events taking place in the world in general they don’t want to bring their kids out during Halloween,” said Gray. “We want to give parents and children an opportunity to still have the Halloween feeling without having to worry about sketchy neighborhoods or worrying about COVID-19.”
According to the release, since this is a family affair, the theme will be The Addams Family, so make sure to say hello if you see Morticia, Gomez, Uncle Fester and the rest of the crew.
Hollister businesses and organizations that would also like to participate in the “Truck or Treat”, contact Joyce or Cameryn at All About Me Tanning and Salon at 417-334-2151.
