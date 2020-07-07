Ozark Technical Community College will be requiring masks of anyone entering their campuses when classes resume this fall, including the OTC Table Rock Campus in Hollister.
The new mask requirement was announced in a Monday, July 6 press release, which stated masks or face covering will be required for all students, employees and visitors when they are in any common area of the college.
“I don’t think there was a lot of discussion. It’s common sense and it’s science,” said OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon. “For us to be able to have in-person classes, which we know is what our students want, we have to be able to keep them six feet apart or masked. You can not have a small class with students six feet apart, so masks were the only option.”
The mask requirement is for all students, employees and campus visitors when they are in classrooms, laboratories, libraries and large public gathering spaces. Masks may be removed by individuals when they are in private offices, office clusters or are outside, according to the release.
For those who do not like the idea of having to wear a mask in the classroom, Higdon said the college has done what they can to improve its online class options.
“We’ve even made online more attractive by, if you take 12 hours you get an extra three hours free online. So if you take 12 hours, you get your hours 13, 14 and 15 free,” said Higdon. “We’ve also waived the online fee. We no longer have an extra fee for online, but if they want to come to in-person classes or if they want to come to any of our campus centers, they need to wear a mask.”
Students are expected to provide their own masks, however if they do not have one, a disposable mask will be provided, the release stated. At this time, Higdon said the mask requirement will be for the fall semester only.
“We’ll make a decision about spring as we get closer to spring. Hopefully the COVID-19 crisis will abate, we’ll get vaccines,” said Higdon. “But I’m only talking about through the fall semester at this point.”
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, OTC announced that they have also made two changes to the fall academic calendar.
“We normally do a fall break in the middle of October on Oct. 12 and 13. We’re canceling those. We will have classes on those dates. We’re moving those dates to the Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving break, which will give them the full week of Thanksgiving off.”
The fall semester at OTC will begin as originally planned on Aug. 24 and the last day for final exams will be Dec. 18.
“The idea is to get as many calendar days in the classroom as you can as early as you can,” Higdon said. “The experts are guessing there could be a surge after cold weather, so we’re trying to maximize the days in the classroom before Thanksgiving. We’re doing that before the first of November by moving those two days from October to November. Students will still be off the same amount of time, they’ll just be off the full week of November for Thanksgiving.”
When classes return this fall, OTC will be employing enhanced cleaning protocols, which include the use of unique disinfectants that continue to disinfect for several hours even after contact by multiple individuals. Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will also be made available in every classroom for students and employees, according to the release.
“We value our students, we value our faculty, we value our community and we want to make them safe. We also know they want in-person classes,” Higdon said. “It was either mask and have classes in-person or go all online. We chose to give our students the option of being in-person with a mask or online without.”
For answers to frequently asked questions regarding OTCs response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit otc.edu/covid or visit otc.edu for additional campus information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.