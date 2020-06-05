Branson’s Ward 2 has new representation.
After his win in the June 2 municipal election, Jeff Seay will fill the seat held by his opponent Rick Castillon.
In an email interview with Seay, he congratulated the new local elected officials and highlighted thanks to those who’ve helped him.
“As for my campaign, I owe a huge debt of gratitude to former Alderwoman Cris Bohinc,” said Seay. “When we walked the neighborhoods of Ward 2, it quickly became apparent the outpouring of respect & faith that was held for her by so many of those citizens. As a candidate, I brought several of my strengths to the game. Together we were formidable in getting my message out. Along with myself, all of our citizens & business owners here in Branson should also thank her for her efforts.
“There is no doubt we had a decisive victory last night. I was merely just ‘the candidate,’ the voters were the real winners.
“One’s vanity might say, look what ‘I’ did last night. Instead, I see it as ‘Look What WE Did Last Night.’
“The people have spoken, the citizens who voted have sent a message, those who could not have made their voices heard in other ways. Our citizens are done with the behavior of a particular faction of our current sitting aldermen.
“Last night, WE collectively were able to remove one of those three.”
Seay also acknowledged Bill Skains, who was re-elected in Ward 1, as well as Jamie Whiteis, who was unopposed in becoming a new Ward 3 alderman, along with what Seay believes they will bring to the Branson Board of Aldermen.
“Together, I feel that Bill, Jamie & myself will set our sights on restoring respect & order on our board.
“We will get seated, dust ourselves off, then get back to the work of the people!”
Branson’s new aldermen will be sworn in at the city’s next meeting on June 9.
