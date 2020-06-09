A 64-year-old woman died on Bull Creek Tuesday after the kayak she was in capsized, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
An online Patrol report said Rita A. Farrell, of Spokane, crossed a low-water crossing south of Round Mountain Road at about 2:30 p.m. when her kayak capsized.
According to an online statement from Western Taney County Fire Protection District, the department’s Technical Rescue Team was called on a report of a missing woman near Elizabeth Lane. They were met by a group of teenagers who had floated Bull Creek and came across a man calling for help because his wife was missing. The teenagers ran up a field to a house near Elizabeth Lane to call 911, according to the report.
Firefighters eventually found the man on an island performing CPR on his wife, the report said. The team was able to use a zodiac rescue boat to the bring the man and his wife to shore while continuing CPR. They and the Taney County Ambulance District continued with CPR for another 30 minutes without success. Farrell was declared dead at the scene at about 5:15 p.m., by Taney County Deputy Coroner Bryan Koppitz.
Farrell was wearing a lifejacket, according to the patrol report.
According to the fire department's statement, this was the same location where firefighters rescued a 14-year-old boy last week on the swollen creek.
