It’s 2020, which means it’s census year.
This year, the deadline for the 2020 census has been extended to Oct. 31, so, residents still have time to fill it out.
Every 10 years, every person living in the United States, District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories, receives an invitation in mid-March to complete the census.
The data collected then determines how billions of federal funds are distributed to local communities and the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In 2010, the state of Missouri lost one seat in Congress, meaning there was one less person there, advocating for residents and the Branson community.
Residents still have time to ensure the community receives more federal funding and the census is super easy to complete. It only takes a minute and can be completed online, by phone or mail.
The census is also safe. The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to keep all answers safe and confidential. The information provided is used strictly to produce statistics.
There is even a Complete Count Committee for the Branson area. Branson Mayor Edd Akers, leader of the city of Branson Complete Count Committee, released the following statement to share with local residents how important the census is.
“As the head of the Branson 2020 Census Complete Count Committee, I am thrilled that the US Census Bureau has extended the deadline to complete the census. COVID-19 complicated our outreach and pulled us away from the Census effort. Extending the date to October should help. This gives us more time to educate and motivate our residents and community members to fill out the census!
“We have been getting updates on the response rate for Taney County and we are currently ranked pretty low compared to other cities and Counties in Missouri. We need to step up our game!
“We have been working hard as a city to educate our community on why we need a good response for the 2020 Census. In 2010, Missouri lost a seat in Congress because not everyone was counted. We can’t risk losing another voice for the City of Branson in Washington, D.C. When we all respond, we get more money to pave our roads and rebuild bridges. A good count also means our health care programs and community health centers in Branson get more funding to take care of our neighbors and community. Not only that, but the census data is used by the government and businesses to make decisions to grow our local economy. The push for year-round jobs is also based on our workforce numbers.
“Our census numbers are so important. Make yourself and your community count!”
Make sure the Branson community gets federal funding for health clinics, fire departments, schools, roads and highways, and more by filling out the census today.
For any further questions or concerns about the census, visit their website to receive more information.
Visit 2020census.gov
