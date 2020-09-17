An Arkansas man was killed after being struck by a semi truck on Sept. 15 in Hollister.
In a press release, Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt reported at approximately 5:50 a.m. officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a tractor trailer in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65, between the nine and 10-mile markers. The pedestrian was later identified as Joey Ray Horn, 50, of Mtn. Home, Arkansas.
The investigation into the incident reveled the semi truck was traveling north on 65 in the passing lane, when Horn entered into that lane from the median. The driver of the semi was left with little or no time to react to Horn entering into the roadway, according to the release.
Upon their arrival to the scene, officers attempted to render aid to Horn; however, despite best efforts, he was declared deceased at the scene. There will be no charges filed against the driver of the semi, the release stated.
The Hollister Police Department said in the press release that they would like to thank their public safety partners with the Western Taney County Fire Department, the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, the Taney County Ambulance District and the Taney County Coroner’s Office for their valuable assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.