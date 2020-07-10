The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber and CVB released an updated Branson Consumer Research report.
This study, done by H2R Market Research, provides new, updated information regarding consumer sentiment and customer intent regarding travel.
According to the study, the key differences in the second waves’ findings show four things.
No.1, things are looking up.
This wave shows more confident travelers. Past Branson visitors indicate that they now feel safer visiting and are more likely to travel and partake in activities over the next three months.
No.2, masks are not a traveler’s favorite.
This wave shows that those most willing to travel are the least likely to wear masks. However, the study did show that in this wave, travelers were significantly more likely to say they would wear a mask on their next Branson visit than in the first wave.
Meanwhile, those who are least likely to travel now, but are planning to return to Branson at a later time, are significantly more likely to wear a mask than previously.
No.3, travelers are satisfied.
This wave shows that out of the 29% of past Branson visitors who have traveled since the pandemic, 73% said they were satisfied with the changes they experienced in the market.
No.4, travel safety remains a concern.
This wave shows around half of those who have traveled so far say they felt safer and more confident than they expected.
This is lower than the 64% recorded by travelers nationwide, while only 30% of travelers trust other people to act responsibly.
According to the Branson Visitation Outlook, Branson is the most sought-after vacation destination among the people who responded to the second wave of the research study.
Respondents of the second wave were up to 50% more likely to visit Branson than destinations like Myrtle Beach, Lake of the Ozarks, Eureka Springs and Kansas City.
