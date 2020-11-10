The Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) Hollister Head Start hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate their new playground surface.
The celebration was held live on Facebook on Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m.
According to a press release provided by the OACAC Head Start, in August 2020 they were awarded a $27,394.55 grant for scrap tire material and delivery for a safe, resilient playground surface. OACAC Head Start then added another $26,042.50 and covered the cost of removing the mulch surfacing.
“We LOVE our new playground surface,” stated the children and staff of the OACAC Head Start in the release. “Thank you, thank you!”
With the help of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Waste Management Program, the new surface is 100% recycled rubber from Missouri’s Tire Waste Stream, according to the release.
The new “Poured-In-Place” material will last for years and allows for year-round use of the playground.
