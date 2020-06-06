Despite temperatures rising into the 90s, several dozen individuals gathered in downtown Branson to take part in nationwide protests.
The sidewalks on Main Street – on the block between Branson Landing Boulevard and Sycamore Street – were lined on both sides with individuals holding up signs decrying police brutality.
“Everybody should speak up,” said Analise Jones, of Branson. “You can’t remain neutral with injustice.”
She held a sign that read, “Staying silent is choosing the side of the oppressor.”
That sentiment, that it is important to speak up rather than remain silent, was prevalent among those gathered.
“I think it’s sad when any cop can use their powers against the black community, and that many have had to fall and die for us to realize that,” said Lexi Treadwell, of Branson.
She held a sign that contained dozens of names of individuals who have died at the hands of police. In the middle of the sign is the phrase “Say their names.”
Luther Donald, of Springfield, held up a sign that read “Prosecute I.C.E.” referring to the investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security called U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“We’re here to protest racism in the system. We are using our voice to draw attention to it.”
Mandy Polov, of Branson, held up a sign that read,” Racism is not born, it’s taught. Black lives matter”
She said her reason for being at the protest was more personal.
“As a mother, I want my children to grow up in an area where all lives are treated the same. I have an African American daughter. It breaks my heart to think that some day she can be threatened because of the color of her skin.”
The protests appeared to remain peaceful. Several motorists honked at the protesters, and the protesters waved back. As of 12:30, two members of the Branson Police department were in the area, watching and sometimes talking with members of the protest. It appeared at least one other officer was occasionally driving through the area.
One of those officers was Chief Jeff Matthews.
“(The protesters) are doing everything we all agree on, coming together as a nation,” Matthews said. “As long as we do it the way we all agree.
“We tell all our officers, we’re part of the community, and the community is part of us. The community has to have a voice in the way we police.”
This weekend’s protest was much larger than last week when perhaps 20 individuals showed up at peak time. As of 12:30, several dozen people lined the sidewalks, most of them wearing COVID-19 masks and holding signs.
Signs included “The whole system is guilty,” “I can’t breathe,” “It’s a privilege to educate yourself about racism instead of experiencing it,” “Stop systemic racism,” “Silence isn’t peace, silence is silence,” “Hate doesn’t make America great,” “Police the police,” “R.I.P. George Floyd,” “How many more have to die,” “Justice for Breanna Taylor,” “To be silent is to be complicit,” “Honk 4 equality,” “Even Branson has a racism problem. Let’s change that?” and dozens of the signs stated “Black lives matter.”
The League of Women voters set up a booth at the protest to help individuals sign up to vote if they chose.
Some individuals brought packages of bottled water and were passing them out to the protesters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.