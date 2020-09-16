A man from Reeds Spring was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 15, two miles east of Reeds Spring.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Joshua Beasley, 35, of Reeds Spring was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when his 2001 Suzuki GSF 1200 motorcycle struck a 2019 Dodge 5500 head-on, being driven by Samuel Cady, 33, of Springfield.
Beasley was pronounced dead by Stone County Deputy Coroner Jerry Jenkins. Beasley was not wearing a helmet, according to the online crash report.
Troop D of the MSHP reported this incident as its 78th fatality crash for 2020.
