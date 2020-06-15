The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB will officially start a national search for a new leader.
On Monday, June 15, locally owned agency Connell Insurance, Inc. announced that President/CEO of the Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB Jeff Seifried will transition to his new role as President/CEO of Connell Insurance in July.
Seifried has served in his current role at the CVB since 2015.
According to the release from Connell Insurance, their agency has experienced substantial growth in the past decade, and with the organization on track for record growth this year, primary shareholders Tim Connell and Randall Gammill felt it was time to make a major decision about the future of the business.
Connell, Gammill and their other partners, Casey Chastain, Jay Hickman and Tom Jensen, according to the release, determined that recruiting Seifried to lead the organization was the best long-term option for their 50-plus employees and valued clients.
“Best of all, this will allow the company, a past recipient of both Springfield and Branson Chambers of Commerce Small Business Of The Year awards, to remain locally-owned and operated for many years to come,” said Connell in the release.
Gammill highlights that Seifried is a well-respected leader in southwest Missouri and among his peers in the hospitality and tourism space, including his expertise in economic development and taxing districts.
“He has a proven skillset that will lead Connell Insurance into the next 50 years as we continue to strategically grow throughout Missouri,” said Gammill.
The following statement was released by the Branson Chamber and CVB:
On Monday, June 15, the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB announced the resignation of President/CEO Jeff Seifried effective in mid-July. Per the Branson Chamber/CVB board policy, Executive Vice President Jonas Arjes will assume the role as president during the interim and the board will conduct a national search for Seifried’s replacement.
“I want to share with the Branson community that I have enjoyed my time with the Chamber/CVB. And, after 13 years in the nonprofit sector, I feel it is time for a change,” said Seifried. “My thanks goes to the Branson business community for their support over the last five years, and now I’ll be on the volunteer side of community development.”
“Jeff has been an incredible leader and president during his tenure at the Branson Chamber/CVB,” stated Tim Scott, chairman of the board, Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB. “The board has a huge amount of respect and admiration for the job he has done and all that has been accomplished under his leadership.”
