A vacant house was destroyed in a fire on Friday, Oct. 17 in Hollister.
The Western Taney County Fire Protection District reported in a press release that crews were dispatched at approximately 10 p.m. to 825 Freeman Lane in Hollister in response to a brushfire. However the call quickly changed to a structure fire, with a brush fire, when crews arrived on scene.
“When units arrived, the building was fully involved and collapsing. The house has been vacant for some time,” said the press release. “The initial arriving crews focused their fire attack on the perimeter, since there was a boat, car, outbuilding and a neighbor’s house threatened by the brushfire. The second arriving engine set up a porta-tank and relay pumped to the attack engine.”
Tanker units hauled water from Ozark Technical Community College Table Rock Campus in Hollister back to the fire, while Rescue 17 provided scene lighting at the scene.
“The brush fire did jump Freeman Lane and down a steep embankment. We sent crews from the fire to extinguish it,” said the release.
Taney County Ambulance District was on scene for standby and the Western Taney County Fire Support Team provided rehab on scene for the firefighters. No injuries were reported.
