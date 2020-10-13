The Knights of Columbus Council 7588, out of Kimberling City, has once again started their annual Tootsie Roll Drive.
However, this year things are being done a little differently with a VIRTUAL drive through Go Fund Me.
“We are no longer able to collect in a normal means,” said Chairman of the Tootsie Roll Drive Charlie Hackmann. “We normally collect funding in front of retail stores, like Walmart, in the past and we can’t do that this year so that’s why we elected to - try the virtual effort and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
According to a press release provided by the Knights of Columbus, even though you won’t be seeing the guys in their yellow aprons handing out Tootsie Rolls this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they still need your donations.
The vision behind this fundraiser “has always been to support local children and adults with developmental disabilities.”
“In the state of Missouri, half the funding that we raise goes to the Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, the pediatric department up in St. Louis and the other half we use back here,” said Hackmann.
“In the past we’ve supported the special ed departments in Blue Eye and Reeds Spring school districts - we’ve (also) been able to give some money to Special Olympics. We’ve also gotten more involved in supporting the efforts of Chances of Stone County, which is a very neat organization up in Reeds Spring that works and fills a need for both adults and children that (can’t be met in schools).”
According to Hackmann, the virtual fundraiser went live on Oct. 1 with a plan to extend the fundraiser till at least the end of November. The Knights of Columbus Council 7588 have a goal set for $20,000.
“I think there will be some really good support for the different groups,” said Hackmann. “We’ve never done this before, so if we meet our goal we may shut it off, I don’t know what we’ll do. It’s uncharted ground here but I think the more we can raise the better we can help out.”
According to the release, the Knights of Columbus are asking everybody to join in on their 2020 Virtual Tootsie Roll Drive and donate to their Go Fund Me Charity campaign.
To donate and help spread the word, visit their Facebook page ‘Knights of Columbus Council 7588 - Kimberling City, MO’ and click on their donation link. Don’t forget to share the post with your friends.
There is also an option to make a cash or check donation by mailing it to ‘Knights of Columbus Council 7588’, P.O. Box 311, Kimberling City, MO 65686.
