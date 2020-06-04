The Stone County Health Department has confirmed it’s sixth and seventh cases of COVID-19 for the county.
In a press release, officials stated that the two individuals who tested positive were close contacts to a confirmed out-of-county case of COVID-19. The Stone County Health Department has monitored these individuals since their date of exposure to the confirmed case. Since that time of exposure, the two have been quarantined at home.
Due to their quarantines, these two individuals have not visited any location or exposed the community. Health department officials will be continuing to monitor the confirmed cases to insure proper isolation and quarantine protocols are being followed, the release stated.
This is the third confirmed case of COVID-19 this month for Stone County, with the fifth coronavirus case announced on June 1. This individual is quarantined at home. Close contacts of the individuals have been notified and have quarantined as necessary, according to a release.
The health department encourages all residents to take appropriate preventative measures, such as good hand hygiene and social distancing. Anyone who is sick should stay home and call their health care provider, emergency room, urgent care, emergency personnel or health department before seeking medical attention.
For more information about COVID-19 call 417-357-6134.
