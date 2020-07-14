The Planning Commission board passed five out of six requests brought before them at their July 7 regular meeting.
A zoning request for the property located within the Lodges at Chateau Cove development
The owner of this property, located at 135 Lake Front Drive, submitted a Zoning Application requesting High Density Residential (HDR) zoning for the property for a residential structure that’s being used for nightly rentals.
A Special Use Permit for property located between Champagne Blvd and Terrace Rd., approximately 250ft north of State Highway 165
Telecom Realty Consultants, LLC wants to place a telecommunications tower within the property at 1972 State Highway 165. According to a commission report, the applicant’s request is to construct a 100-foot-tall monopole communications tower and a walk-up cabinet/generator within a 900 square foot area for AT&T and potential future carriers.
The tower would be at the rear of the existing building on the property, with a six-foot-tall chain-link fence to protect it.
Staff recommended the following conditions:
–The design, installation and operation of the telecommunications tower and facilities shall be in accordance with all applicable city, state and federal requirements.
–The telecommunications tower and facilities shall generally conform with the submitted site plan and shall conform to all Codes and Ordinance of the City.
–The facilities shall be appropriately screened with landscaping as required in Branson Municipal Code Chapter 94.
–Documentation showing the issuance of the Federal Communications Commission’s Antenna Structure Registration shall be provided to the Planning and Development Department prior to the erection of the tower.
–If conditions 1 through 4 of this Resolution authorizing the issuance of this Special Use Permit are not acted upon on or before July 7, 2021, this Special Use Permit shall be null and void.
–If use of the telecommunications tower ceases, the applicant shall remove the tower within 180 days. Failure to remove the abandoned tower shall be grounds for the City to cause removal at the expense of the property owner.
A request for municipal code amendments to Chapter 94 - Zoning
The request includes the following amendments:
–Article l: remove a duplicate terms, local street and sight distance triangle
–Article ll: update of application requirements for subdivision plats due to the City’s use of an online Portal, Citizenserve
–Article lll: reduce minimum lot size for detached residential structures within the MDR district so as to be in better alignment with LDR and HDR standards
–Article IV: update permitted uses table and use and structure standards to allow manufactured homes as a permitted use in the A, LDR and MDR to be consistent
–Article IV: update outdoor sale/promotional event standards to be more clear and match intent
–Article VI: remove exceptions and adjustments section as not needed with a maximum parking approach
–Article VI: remove a staking lane requirement to be more consistent
–Article VII: rename site perimeter landscaping to buffering to be more clear on requirement
–Article VII: update terminology when sight triangle requirements are needed to be consistent
–Article VII: remove Tree Board reference
–Article VII: add regulations for fences within residential lots
A Special Use Permit for the property located in front of Skate World that was originally the Bumper Boat Amusement, which was demolished in 2019
This is a Special Use Application for Table Rock Coffee Roaster to operate a restaurant with a drive-thru within the property located at 1715 West 76 Country Boulevard.
Conditions laid out by staff are as follows:
–The drive-thru and associated facilities shall generally conform with the submitted site plan and shall conform to all Codes and Ordinance of the city.
–The applicant shall apply for and receive a business license from the City prior to any business operations and that license shall remain in good standing.
–If all conditions of this Resolution authorizing the issuance of this Special Use Permit are not acted upon on or before July 7, 2021 this Special Use Permit shall be null and void.
A Special Use Permit for the Encore Theatre Branson, formerly known as Mel Tillis Theater and home apartment, Tri-Lakes Center and Branson Events Center
This request was voted down by the Planning Commission Board.
The intent of this Special Use Permit was to operate a campground and vehicle park behind the theater with two 46.5-foot-long by 8-foot-wide sleeping quarters for the performers of the show. (See full story on page 1A)
A zoning request for the property located on the road north of the Lodges at Chateau Cove on the west side of State Highway 265 and the intersection of Gunner Hill Lane
This Zoning Application requested High Density Residential (HDR) zoning for the property to develop nightly rentals.
The requests that were approved by the Planning Commission board will be brought before the Branson Board of Aldermen at a later date for official approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.