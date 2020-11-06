The 88th Annual Veterans Day Parade is a go for this Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in downtown Branson.
While the size of the parade is slightly smaller than it has been in recent years, Branson Veterans of America 913 Public Relations Director Bob Sarver said they’re still excited to be hosing the annual parade.
“Normally we have in excess of 100 positions and we’re at 53 this year. So it’s about half the size,” said Sarver. “I really wish that we would have more and we weren’t dealing with the mess we’re dealing with today, but it will hopefully be over soon. We’ll see. We’re excited about the parade, and I want the people to come out and have fun and bring the kiddos and let them see a good parade.”
Even though the parade doesn’t have as many participants this year, Sarver said they’ll still have a lot of the same groups and organizations that have been a part of the parade for decades.
“Our Grand Marshal is Col. John Manning, U.S. Army, retired. He is our (Branson) assistant city administrator and he is a retired Army colonel,” said Sarver. “We’ve got the 4th Infantry Division. We’ve got the past State of Illinois Commanders from the American Legion. They’re staples. They’re always in it … Most of the ones are the ones that have been in it a long time. The Shrine Temple and the DAV. They’ll all be there. So I think I would like to see more, but I was concerned if we would even get this many, because it was looking pretty bleak until all the applications started coming in at the last minute.”
Sarver added that he’s also excited to still have a handful of bands joining the parade, especially one band that will be joining the parade for the first time.
“I will say we got Reeds Spring (High School) band. First time Reeds Spring’s been here. We’ve got the (Branson) ROTC,” said Sarver. “We’ve got Blue Eye, we’ve got Clever, got Reeds Spring, both of the Hollister, intermediate and high school and the 135th US Army Band will be leading the parade. They’ll go right after the color guard, because they always go first. So we do have enough bands there.”
The veterans parade begins at 11 a.m. and launches from the parking lot of the Hilton Branson Convention Center. From the parking lot, the parade will travel via Sycamore Street to Long Street. From Long Street to Branson Landing Boulevard. From Branson Landing Boulevard north to Commercial Street. From Commercial Street to College Street and then back to the convention center parking lot.
To prepare for the parade, the city of Branson will shut down and rope off Commercial Street at midnight on Nov. 10. The south end of the Branson Landing parking lot, closest to the lower bridge, will also be closed down and blocked off at midnight.
“Every parade participate will come in via Veterans Boulevard into Price Street and then right into the convention center parking lot. The staging starts sharp at 8:30 a.m. Now Sycamore Street will be shut down at 8 a.m. College and Sycamore there will be a blockade there at 8 a.m., so there will be no through traffic on Sycamore,” Sarver said. “Then the same thing on the far side with Long street. That will be shut down coming off of Veterans Blvd. People that need to get around, need to make sure that they know that those roads are going to be shut down and you won’t be able to get in and out.”
Branson Landing Boulevard will officially close at 10:30 a.m. for the parade and will remain closed until approximately noon.
“I just encourage people to come out and have fun. Let’s have a good positive (experience). Things have been so negative in this country the last year that maybe this will be a way, I’m really hoping it will be a positive thing for people. To give them a little hope,” Sarver said. “We can still get out and look at a good parade and have fun and pick up the candy that’s thrown to them. We’ve got to have some positive with all the negative that’s going around.”
The American Legion hosted the Branson Veterans Parade for many years until the Branson Veterans of America 913, previously known as the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 913, took things over seven years ago and have hosted it since.
For additional information visit bransonveteransofamerica.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.