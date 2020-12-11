Marketing of the tourism based city of Branson will continue to be a priority of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB thanks to the passage of a contract between the city of Branson and the chamber/CVB pertaining to tourism and marketing services.
According to a staff report provided by the city of Branson, this contract has a budgeted amount of $1,500,000 and has the opportunity to be revisited for a budget increase, mid-year 2021, if city economic conditions improve.
At the virtual Dec. 8 Board of Aldermen meeting Alderman Larry Milton made another request for an amendment to ‘better’ the contract.
“I know at the last meeting when we had our first reading there was quite a bit of dialog on this,” said Milton. “The question on the table last time was after (Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District board member) Chris Myer shared several, I think enlightening, observations of the contract. I asked at the last meeting if we would consider (extending) our existing contract for 60 days so we can make improvements to this contract instead of just approving it the way it is. So I wanted to pull it down, I don’t know if any of the aldermen have had any communications or any thoughts on extending it for 60 days so we can improve it.
“I’d like to make a motion that we extend our existing CVB contract for 60 days to allow our staff and the CVB to make improvements to the contract.”
Milton’s motion died for a lack of a second from any other aldermen.
The final reading was then voted on and passed with five ‘yes’ votes and one ‘no’ vote by Milton.
The contract was approved a day before the chamber announced that a new president and CEO, Jason Outman, will start Jan. 18, replacing Jeff Seifried who left in July to take a job as president of Connell Insurance.
This contract will be in effect from Jan. 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022, to align the contract and renewal periods with the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District (TCED).
This contract has the opportunity for two annual renewal periods.
According to the report, in 2014, the city of Branson advertised proposals for tourism marketing which resulted in the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB being awarded the contract for a term beginning Jan. 1, 2015 till Dec. 31, 2019. Contracts were then to be approved annually.
With the current contract set to expire, the city put out an RFP (request for proposal) for these services to which the CVB scored the highest and was selected once again from the bidders “based off their qualifications as well as past compliance to the pricing structure.”
According to the contract, the contract is designed under point 16 - termination, so the city has the right to terminate the contract with a written 30 day termination notice if “the Contractor shall fail to fulfill in timely and proper manner its obligations under this contract, or if the Contractor shall violate any of the covenants, section or stipulations of this contract.”
After much debate regarding whether the presented contract was “good enough” at the Nov. 24 meeting by Milton and Chris Myer, the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber and CVB Interim CEO/President Jonas Arjes helped explain some questioned points and provide further clarification.
“It (live shows) is one of the three pillars of the marketing plan that has been approved by the TCED and this body and we will continue to do that (market live shows),” said Arjes. “I understand some of the concerns and if I may comment on a few things. We’re not opposed to any KPIs (Key Performance Indicator). I would much prefer, as an organization, to have standards and metrics that are measurable that we can be held accountable to. That’s actually a little easier than some of the circumstances that we have to live under. But what are those metrics? If we’re going to be held accountable to those metrics and have very little influence on how that performs, that’d be a tough agreement to be a party to.”
The first reading at the Nov. 24 meeting was passed by the aldermen 5-1 with the ‘no’ vote from Milton.
To view the full agenda item visit ‘Agendas and Minutes’ under the ‘Government’ tab at bransonmo.gov ; or click ‘Live Stream’ to watch the recording of the meeting.
Read ‘Aldermen give initial approval to chamber contract’ at bransontrilakesnews.com to read more about this item’s first reading at the Nov. 24 meeting.
