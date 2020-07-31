According to a release Friday morning, Silver Dollar City’s 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee “comes with a great big bow” as the Branson area theme park was named No. 1 Amusement Park in all the land by 10Best/USAToday Readers’ Choice Awards. The internationally acclaimed 1880s-style theme park was chosen as a nominee by a panel of amusement and theme park experts consisting of USA TODAY editors, 10Best.com editors and additional influencers from around the country.
In total, Silver Dollar City was awarded three amusement-related honors in this nationwide poll of USA TODAY readers. The two additional awards went to the 2015 Guinness World Record-holding wooden roller coaster, Outlaw Run, which snagged the No. 10 spot in the Top 10 Best Roller Coaster poll, as well as Buckshot Annie’s, the home of the City’s favorite skillet meals, which ranks as the No. 5 Best Restaurant.
“These awards highlight the world-class offerings at Silver Dollar City,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Our guests come from all over America’s heartland. The Silver Dollar City team strives hard every day to ensure these families can escape the concerns and worries of today to enjoy our crafts, our rides, our food, our shows and festivals. We appreciate these guests for believing in us and supporting us for over 60 years, and certainly for voting for us in this poll.”
The park is known for its more than 40 rides and attractions, including “world-footprint” coasters Outlaw Run and Time Traveler, as well as Fire in the Hole, WildFire and Thunderation. Silver Dollar City is also home to themed areas including Fireman’s Landing and the Grand Exposition, perfect for “the littles,” along with other family favorites like Tom and Huck’s Riverblast and the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train.
As for Buckshot Annie’s, many loyal Silver Dollar City guests have said “the massive skillet-created meals are a must-do during a visit to the park.” The original succotash recipe is one of a long-time employee whose grandmother taught how to throw together most vegetables in the garden (and then some), all presented today at the park on a grill in a 6-foot skillet.
These awards come hot off the heels of the 1880s-themed park’s opening of a “historic ride,” Mystic River Falls, and an all-new area, Rivertown.” Mystic River Falls, considered “an engineering marvel in the global attractions industry,” includes a rotating 4-platform, 8-story lift and massive waterfall drop – creating an only-of-its-kind water ride, rightfully claiming “The Tallest Drop on a Water Raft Ride in the Western Hemisphere.”
“The roaring river experience, the adventure of the lift, the moments spent in the elevated channel and then the climax of the final drop combine to make this a unique experience only found at Silver Dollar City,” President of Silver Dollar City Attractions Brad Thomas said in a release. “Mystic River Falls is a family thrill ride, and joins our strong roster of award-winning family fun rides – from our famed coasters Outlaw Run and Time Traveler to a “City” filled with legendary adventures for the entire family.”
The full list of winners may be found at10best.com/awards/travel/ Publication, and is also expected in the print version of USA Today, as well as at usatoday.com. A panel of relevant experts, which include a combination of editors from USA Today, 10Best.com and relevant expert contributors, choose nominees for all categories. The nomination panel for each award category is displayed on its associated contest page, and all voting is digital and the 10Best Readers’ Choice Award contest is accessible on the 10Best.com website.
Silver Dollar City is hosting Moonlight Madness through Aug. 9, with park hours extended until 10 p.m. and fireworks nightly. Visit silverdollarcity.com.
