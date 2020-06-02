The following are the results of the June 2 municipal election in Stone County. The results are not official until they are certified by the county clerk. Some school district will also include votes from other counties, which are not counted here yet.

 

Crane School District

School Board, 3-year term, vote for 3

Bob Conrad 132

Andy McCullough 91

Richard Hayes 123

Billy Essick 62

Brandon Cavener 104

 

Galena School District

School Board, 3-year term, vote for 3

Rick Farley 188

Jimmie Faucett Jr. 194

Mechelee Lebow 184

David Benjamin Knight 105

 

Galena School District Proposition

For 226

Against 60

 

Hollister School Board

3-year term, select 3

Jae Jones 2

John Rousselot 2

Chris Kaempfer 0

Renea Daniels 0

Todd D. Wright 0

 

Hurley School Board

3-year term, select 3

Benjamin Lee Seaton 47

Katrina Jo Flood 51

James Ryan Conrad 49

 

Branson West

Alderman Ward 1, 2-year term

Ron Flam 23

 

Alderman Ward 2, 2-year term

Penny Lonsway 2

 

Alderman Ward 2, 1-year term

Carrie Rogers 2

 

Crane

Alderman Ward 1, 2-year term

Thomas Ervin Cutbirth 39

Doug Minton 42

 

Alderman Ward 2, 2-year term

Kyle Bentley 27

 

Galena

Alderman at large, vote for two

John Arrington 31

write-in 0

 

Kimberling City

Mayor, 2-year term

Bob Fritz 131

 

Alderman Ward 1, 2-year term

Christian Martin 67

 

Reeds Spring

Mayor

Steve Rogers 54

 

Alderman Ward 1, two-year term

Rob Chamberlain 54

 

Alderman Ward 2, two-year term

Randal Olmstead 29

 

Village of Coney Island

Trustee, two-year term, vote for 3

Don G. Schwenn 7

Jerry L. Alexander Sr. 7

Darren Vest 11

 

Village of Indian Point

Trustee, 2-year term, select 2

Dale A. Petersen 29

Susan K. Wright 32

