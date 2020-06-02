The following are the results of the June 2 municipal election in Stone County. The results are not official until they are certified by the county clerk. Some school district will also include votes from other counties, which are not counted here yet.
Crane School District
School Board, 3-year term, vote for 3
Bob Conrad 132
Andy McCullough 91
Richard Hayes 123
Billy Essick 62
Brandon Cavener 104
Galena School District
School Board, 3-year term, vote for 3
Rick Farley 188
Jimmie Faucett Jr. 194
Mechelee Lebow 184
David Benjamin Knight 105
Galena School District Proposition
For 226
Against 60
Hollister School Board
3-year term, select 3
Jae Jones 2
John Rousselot 2
Chris Kaempfer 0
Renea Daniels 0
Todd D. Wright 0
Hurley School Board
3-year term, select 3
Benjamin Lee Seaton 47
Katrina Jo Flood 51
James Ryan Conrad 49
Branson West
Alderman Ward 1, 2-year term
Ron Flam 23
Alderman Ward 2, 2-year term
Penny Lonsway 2
Alderman Ward 2, 1-year term
Carrie Rogers 2
Crane
Alderman Ward 1, 2-year term
Thomas Ervin Cutbirth 39
Doug Minton 42
Alderman Ward 2, 2-year term
Kyle Bentley 27
Galena
Alderman at large, vote for two
John Arrington 31
write-in 0
Kimberling City
Mayor, 2-year term
Bob Fritz 131
Alderman Ward 1, 2-year term
Christian Martin 67
Reeds Spring
Mayor
Steve Rogers 54
Alderman Ward 1, two-year term
Rob Chamberlain 54
Alderman Ward 2, two-year term
Randal Olmstead 29
Village of Coney Island
Trustee, two-year term, vote for 3
Don G. Schwenn 7
Jerry L. Alexander Sr. 7
Darren Vest 11
Village of Indian Point
Trustee, 2-year term, select 2
Dale A. Petersen 29
Susan K. Wright 32
