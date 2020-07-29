Branson Public Schools released their back-to-school plan Wednesday, and it includes options for in-class learning, or online learning.
According to the release provided by the Branson Public Schools, the comprehensive plan they have created is designed to “provide a safe, secure environment for teaching and learning while reducing the spread of COVID-19.”
The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 24.
The following information is the back-to-school plan provided by Branson Public Schools.
There will be two options for learning. A traditional, in-class learning, five days a week with extended safety measures in place, and an online learning from home option through the state-approved district partner LAUNCH.
The extended safety measures put in place include social distancing while on campus, the continuous cleaning of surfaces, hand sanitizer dispensers throughout campus and no visitors or volunteers allowed in buildings during the school day.
Parents are also being asked to check their children for symptoms of COVID-19, like a fever of 100 degrees or higher, before each school day.
Face coverings are also being highlighted in the plan. All staff and students in grades 4-12 are required to wear a face covering.
Face coverings for grades Pre-K through third grade are strongly encouraged. Face coverings, however, will not be required during recess, meal time or when social distancing is possible.
Everyone is required to wear a face covering while riding the bus and students will be assigned seats on the school buses. Hand sanitizer will also be available.
When it comes to parents who pick up their students, no gathering of parents in school lobbies or pick-up areas will be allowed.
Branson Public Schools has also highlighted health protocols, including how staff will perform daily self-screening and pass a temperature check upon arrival. School nurses will be providing the necessary safety materials to faculty and staff.
Finally, students showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be monitored in a protected area before being sent home. Students and staff who have experienced symptoms will only be allowed to return to school with a release provided by a health care provider or the health department.
According to the release, these guidelines were designed while coordinating with the local and state health officials.
For more information, visit branson.k12.mo.us
