The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District reported that crews are fighting a fire at the Elks Lodge in Kimberling City.
The fire was first reported at about 7:45 p.m. with fire appearing through the roof. On social media the fire department reported that it was a three-alarm response.
At 8:30, the department reported that crews were still actively battling the fire. The Elks Lodge is at 37 Breach Boulevard.
Watch the Branson Tri-Lakes News for more information.
