Stone County Sheriff, Doug Rader is excited to serve yet another term serving the residents of Stone County.
Rader won 6,035 to 1,356 votes against opponent John P. Elmore in the 2020 Primary Election.
“I am very honored and humbled in the trust that the Stone County citizens have put in me to lead the Sheriff’s department,” said Rader. “I appreciate all the support that has been given through this campaign.”
Hank Smythe, Southern Stone County Commissioner, won 2,218 to 1,463 votes against opponent Mike Cooper.
“Of course I want to thank all the voters for voting for me, plus, all the support that I had through the election,” said Smythe. “I’m very happy about winning and looking forward to serving and continuing to serve for an additional four years in Stone County. I enjoy serving and doing my best and I intend on continuing that process for the next four years after this is over with.”
The races for sheriff and southern Stone County commissioner were the only county-wide races that were contested. Unopposed were Northern Commissioner Wayne Blades, Assessor Matt Daugherty and Coroner John Cunnyngham.
