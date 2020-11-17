A nice thing done when no one was looking is now making news.
Cox Medical Center Branson posted on their Facebook page that, thanks to their security officer, their cameras were able to document a heartfelt moment when a DoorDash driver gave a recently discharged patient his shoes.
According to the post, the patient had been released from the ER and was waiting outside without shoes.
Cameras then captured the moment when a DoorDash driver quietly approached the patient, took off his shoes, gave them to the patient and then drove away shoeless.
After Cox posted that information on Nov. 13, they were able to identify the DoorDash driver. In a follow-up post, Cox Medical Center Branson posted a photo of the man and identified him simply as Todd.
According to the Facebook post, Todd has said that his mama raised him right and “if an opportunity presents itself, we should all strive to be a blessing to others...even if that means literally giving someone the shoes off your feet.”
