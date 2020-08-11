The Branson Airport will soon be able to take credit for being a tour stop for two World War II flying B-29 Superfortress aircrafts.
In recent years the Branson Jet Center has served as host to the Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour and their number of historic aircrafts, including the B-29 Superfortress known as FiFi. This fall, from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, the airport will also have the chance to welcome Doc, the only other flying B-29 Superfortress in existence.
Executive Director and General Manager of Doc’s Friends Josh Wells said Doc was one of only 1,644 B-29 Superfortresses built by the Boeing Company in Wichita, Kansas during World War II.
“Doc served as a member of our radar calibration squadron in Upstate New York. There were originally nine aircrafts in the squadron. It was known as the Snow White Squadron. There was Snow White, the seven dwarfs (hence the name Doc) and the wicked witch,” said Wells, “After being delivered in 1945 to the Army AirCorp, Doc served until the mid-50’s and was retired to China Lake Naval Station in California in the Mojave Desert where it served as a missile target for the Navy for the better part of four decades.”
Wells explained that Doc’s chance for a new life was made possible by Tony Mazzolina, who decided he wanted to find a B-29 and try and restore it.
“So he and a group of volunteers in California rescued it from the desert in the 80’s from the naval station and then ran into some challenges restoring the airplane to flight,” Wells said. “In 2000, they took it apart and put it on seven flatbed semi-trailers and shipped it back to Wichita to the Boeing Company, where it took a team of eventually hundreds of volunteers about 450,000 volunteer hours to restore the airplane and put it back together. Sixteen years worth of work. We’ve been flying since 2016.”
Since Doc’s rebirth, Wells said the mission of Doc’s Friends is to honor those men and women who built, designed and flew these aircrafts during World War II and educate future generations about the greatest generation.
“We do that now and we go across the country and go to airshows and do ride flights and ground tours and those sorts of things. Unfortunately in 2020, thanks to COVID-19, we’re not able to do a lot of touring, but we are able to get out and do some ride flights and do some of that stuff social-distanced and wearing masks and those types of things. That’s how we generate revenue and it’s a 100% volunteer organization. So we generate revenue to keep the airplane in flight and cover our expenses.”
While Doc’s tour stop at the Branson Jet Center won’t be open to the public for ground tours, Wells said they do have four ride flights scheduled for their visit for anyone who would like to join Doc in the sky.
“Essentially what happens is it’s about a 90 minute experience. Thirty minutes on the ground doing preflight and listening to the crew and going through the checklist, about 30 minutes in the air and then 30 minutes back on the ground crawling through the airplane,” said Wells. “It really is an experience. The sights and the sounds and the smells. People sitting in the seats that our heroes sat in; our war fighters. They really get a unique look at living history and actually getting to feel and touch and get up close and personal with the airplane during the flight.”
The ride flight experiences will be held at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3 and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4. The cost of tickets for a ride flight vary depending on which seat you choose to sit on the plane. There is one bombardier seat available for $1,500, one pilot observers seat and one navigator seat available each for $1,200 and six gunner seats available for $600 each. Wells explained why they charge the amounts they do for their ride flights.
“It’s expensive to operate a warbird. We’re looking at about $4,600 per flight hour just to operate the airplane when it comes to fuel and oil and insurance costs and maintenance and those types of things,” said Wells. “About $4,600 per flight hour. About $3,000 of that is just in fuel and oil alone. The aircraft burns 450 gallons of gas an hour. Moving the aircraft and showing it to people is an expense. We’re able to generate revenue through ride flights. Everything we do to generate revenue with the airplane goes right back into keeping the airplane airworthy and keeping it alive for generations to come.”
Wells added that Doc’s Friends is a nonprofit organization and completely run on the power of volunteers.
“It’s a 100% volunteer organization from our crew to pilots are all volunteers. Then we’ve got a great team of volunteers here in Wichita that works on the airplane throughout the week,” he said. “They’re all volunteers. They polish on the airplane and really make it shine and keep it tiptop operating condition.”
Traditionally during tour stops, Wells explained they would allow the public to climb up into Doc for a ground tour, but due to COVID-19 they’ve had to change up their normal public opportunities.
“Usually what happens on a normal year after our ride flights we would cordon off the airplane and allow people to do ground tours and crawl through the airplane, but we’re not able to do that due to COVID-19,” said Wells. “But they can get up close and personal just a few dozen yards away from where we start the airplane, watch it come and go. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of hearing four big radio engines on a B-29 start up and power up for a flight.”
Wells added that they’ve also implemented some new regulations to help keep both their volunteers and ride flight passengers safe during flights.
“We do require masks for all of our crew members when we’re on the road and then here in the hanger,” said Wells. “We require masks for our ride flight passengers as well. We’re taking extra precautions to sanitize the airplane in-between flights to completely sanitize and disinfect and make sure things are ready for the next team and the next set of ride flight passengers. So we’re doing everything within reason to keep everyone safe, while at the same time sharing this aircraft and this piece of history with the country.”
To learn more about Doc, Doc’s Friends or to schedule a ride flight visit b29doc.com.
