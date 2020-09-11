The future of an affordable housing, tiny home community is still looking bright.
The zoning for the future home of Elevate Community, a planned tiny home community, unanimously passed its final reading.
The property that is approximately 4.7 acres and is planned to accommodate 48 tiny homes, is located at 340 Gretna Rd., right next door to Elevate Branson’s headquarters.
According to a release provided by Elevate Branson, the land was purchased by an anonymous benefactor and donated specifically for the tiny home community.
“Currently it’s zoned for community commercial, which means we could put multi-family in there,” said co-founder of Elevate Branson, Bryan Stallings. “We recognize that there is a huge need to get people out of these dilapidated motels. That’s why we wanted to bring a housing project that was unique, so they would have four walls that they would be outside of a congested system like a motel. To develop affordable housing takes public and private partnerships, it just does. It’s too expensive to build here without having partnerships.
“So, most of our funding for this project is based on tiny house. It reduces it to a number of 48, so far less than having multi-family in there. Also, with the combined businesses in there to provide people a dignified income so that they can work. It’s also really kind of meeting a commercial need at the same time, so it’s kind of doing both things there, but I think the biggest thing is the dignity and value of having a home versus living in an apartment or a motel.”
There is also a plan in place to have work opportunities for Elevate Community’s residences on the property through the addition of an art and woodworking studio, outdoor movie and amphitheater, a three-bay auto shop, a welcome center, chapel and a final building that is yet to be determined.
Each tiny model home will include a living space, small kitchen, full bath, a bedroom and a front porch.
Residents of the Elevate Community will be required to meet certain requirements, including proof of Taney County residency for a minimum of 12 months prior to moving in.
“They have to be at or below the poverty line, so they’ll have to have income verification,” said Stallings in an interview with the Branson Tri-Lakes News. “If they have a disability they’ll need to share that cause that’s a pre qualifier. If they were displaced by the 2017 flooding that would be another qualifier that could get you into the homes. As well as if you can prove you’ve been chronically homeless or a veteran that’s been homeless. Those are all pre qualifiers.”
Upon acceptance, residents will then be required to pay monthly rent and follow all of the rules laid out for personal conduct, property care and upkeep.
According to Stallings, if everything goes smoothly, the plan is to move someone in for the first time in October 2021.
All 48 of the tiny homes are available for sponsorships by individuals, businesses and organizations.
Sponsors will have the option to name their sponsored home, select interior and exterior colors, and provide an ongoing care and support team for the occupant.
