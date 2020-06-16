A Galena man was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to several felonies relating to sexual relations with a minor.
Michael Andrew Hurst, 24, was sentenced June 4 by Stone County Circuit Court Judge Jack Goodman. Hurst had pleaded guilty on Feb. 3.
Goodman sentenced Hurst to seven years each for three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, 20 years each for four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, and 20 years for one count of first-degree statutory rape.
The judge ordered all sentences to run concurrently.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, in 2017, a juvenile boy told a Stone County Sheriff’s Office investigator that Hurst forced him to engage in sexual activity on various occasions from April 2009 through June 2017.
The abuse took place at two different addresses, according to a court affidavit.
The victim, whose age was not specified in the documents, told an investigator that Hurst told him not to tell anyone and that he was afraid Hurst would hurt him if he did tell.
Hurst’s attorney requested a change of venue, so in June of 2019, the case was transferred to Lawrence County. Goodman, whose circuit also covers Lawrence County, remained the judge.
