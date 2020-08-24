The Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 has been deemed a total loss after the building caught fire on the night of Aug. 23.
Southern Stone County Deputy Fire Chief Mike Moore said that, at approximately 7:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the lodge after receiving a call of smoke coming from the building.
“The first units that arrived on scene found heavy smoke conditions throughout the building. Initially fire crews tried to make entry, but were not able to make entry due to the high heat and smoke conditions,” said Moore. “We were able to set up our aerial ladder truck and set it by the fire boat from the lake at Port of Kimberling and were able to kind of create a supply line from the lake as well as running what we call tanker shuttles, which are tanker apparatus. They’ll go fill up and rotate and basically dump in a big tank next to a fire engine. So we were running tanker shuttles as well as water supply operations off the lake.”
Moore said, due to the intensity of the fire, they had to bring in several companies from other departments.
“Branson Fire-Rescue was here, Central Crossing, Western Taney and Oak Grove all sent units and personnel to our scene,” Moore said. “Before it was all said and done, we were at four alarms, which basically draws anybody and everybody that we can muster, including those mutual aid companies.”
As of press time, the cause of the fire was undetermined, according to Moore.
“We’re not sure how exactly the fire started,” Moore said. “Because of the destruction of the fire itself, we we’re unable to determine the point of origin or the cause.”
Moore added that there were no serious injuries as a result of the fire.
“We had a couple of firefighters that had some heat exhaustion, but they were not transported to the hospital. They’re in good shape,” Moore said. “We had issues with heat that was pretty stagnate. Not much of a breeze last night. We had to make sure we rotated our crews into what we call a rehabilitation area where they could get hydrated and rested. So we were having to keep on top of that, just because of the sheer exhaustion that sometimes firefighters are worked to.”
In addition to the heat, Moore said units were also challenging another problem while trying to fight the fire.
“We had a lot of spectators that basically flooded that area down there, and that made it very difficult for us to be able to get apparatus around. Especially when you’re talking about having to move tanker trucks to be able to get to the water,” said Moore. “I mean there was just so much traffic down in that area that it became pretty serious.”
Moore added that in the case of a future fire, he would like to ask folks to just please stay out of the area.
“For the safety of our firefighters, and for us to be able to keep those tanker shuttles operational, we just can’t have too many spectators that are going to cause the operations to be hampered,” said Moore. “The best advice I could give is, as much as you want to be able to go down there and take a video and post it on social media, understand that can be hampering that operation. The best thing to do is just avoid the area completely.”
At 10:11 p.m. command units reported the fire contained and all units cleared the scene at approximately 1:30 a.m.
