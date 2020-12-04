Four Stone County residents have been arrested and charged for endangering the welfare of a child.
In a press release, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader reported that detectives with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office recently concluded a month-long investigation that stemmed from a 911 call made to Stone County Central Dispatch on Nov. 6.
The call led medical personnel and law enforcement to respond to a residence at 5119 State Highway K where they found a four-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was transported by ambulance to CoxSouth hospital in Springfield and then later air-lifted to Kansas City in critical condition, according to the release.
Detectives reported that they were advised by medical personnel that the child had suffered various injuries consistent with physical abuse. The primary concern, however, was extreme malnutrition, the release stated.
Upon returning to the residence on Nov. 25, detectives recovered a wooden crate constructed of pallets. The investigation led detectives to believe that the crate was used to cage the victim for extend periods of time, stated the release.
The four persons who resided at the residence with the child were arrested and booked into the Stone County Jail. Dessa A. Barton, 26, William Dalton McLendon, 26, Katherine Kost, 53, and Richard A. Hilliker, 52, have all been charged with 1st Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Serious Physical Injury and Abuse or Neglect of A Child – Serious Emotional or Physical Injury. All four persons have been issued a combined bond amount of $50,000 cash or surety each, according to the release.
As of press time, all four individuals were being held in the Stone County Jail.
