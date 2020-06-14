The Taney County Health Department has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Taney County.
According to a statement issued Sunday morning, the health department said the source of the five new cases is undetermined and is not linked to any previous cases. Therefore, they are considered community spread.
The health department reported that all the individuals are isolating at home and all close contacts will be notified and quarantine at home.
The health department has listed the following locations as those visited by those among these new cases. All were on Wednesday, June 3:
-- Walmart on 76 between 5 and 6 p.m. (unmasked)
-- Phillip 66 gas station, 4914 U.S. 65, Walnut Shade, around 9 a.m. for approximately 10 minutes (masked)
-- Hy-Vee in Springfield, mid-morning for approximately 39 minutes (masked and wearing gloves)
Individuals who visited these locations on June 3 are asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms appear, contact your health care provider.
The Taney County Health Department continues to recommend social distancing, face coverings, hand hygiene, and avoiding highly crowded areas. They recommend that anyone who is sick should stay home. They also stress that anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested by contacting their health care provider or by using a Cox Health Virtual Visit, which is free using the code COVID.
The health department had reported Taney County's 16th case on Saturday. A county and statewide count had not been updated as of Sunday morning, but the total number of confirmed cases in Taney County should be 21 as of Sunday morning.
