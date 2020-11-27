With less than 24 hours left till the twelfth annual free Thanksgiving dinner put on at the Reeds Spring Intermediate School, Shirley Mease and her family began cooking.
According to the Mease family, this year they prepared a Thanksgiving dinner for 500 people, including approximately 300 delivery meals.
They were also able to give away 60 free bags full of personal hygiene supplies like toothbrushes, shampoo, soap, toothpaste and more.
Although they were unable to host a sit-down meal due to COVID-19, they were still excited to be able to supply meals for pick-up and delivery.
Thanks to the help of local supporters, Roletta ‘Walt’ Oakley at Oakley Auto World, Ryan and Tracy Hamilton at Port of Kimberling and the Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake this annual event was able to once again be successful and give back to the community.
